KBC Group NV Makes New $5.26 Million Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,068,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 97,106 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,624.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 853,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,358,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 474,034 shares of company stock valued at $42,212,621. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

