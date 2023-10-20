KBC Group NV Purchases 5,188 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,776 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of Sunrun worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Sunrun by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sunrun by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $37,511.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 310,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,302.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987 over the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on RUN

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.