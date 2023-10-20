KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Equifax by 5.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax by 10.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $179.01 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.17.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.13.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

