KBC Group NV Sells 1,924 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,351 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,308 shares of company stock worth $9,994,546 over the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $882.44.

NYSE FICO opened at $919.09 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $400.23 and a 1 year high of $931.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $881.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $811.16.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

