KBC Group NV Sells 89,371 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 89,371 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

