KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,782 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FOX by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FOX by 30.1% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 125,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 28,932 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 4.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Stock Down 1.8 %

FOX stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.92. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

