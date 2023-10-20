KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $60,640,000. Amundi grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,810 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.3 %

DAL stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,549 shares of company stock worth $2,104,753 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

