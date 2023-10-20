Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance

KYCH stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Keyarch Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keyarch Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYCH. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keyarch Acquisition by 116.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 45.5% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 472,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 147,815 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keyarch Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Keyarch Acquisition by 11.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Keyarch Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Keyarch Acquisition

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

