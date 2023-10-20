KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

KRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 38.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 417.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,366 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,676,000 after acquiring an additional 709,547 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after buying an additional 343,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 273,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 93.98%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

