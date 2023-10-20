KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Matador Resources stock opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

