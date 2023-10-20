Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) versus Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Head to Head Analysis

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) and Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Bosideng International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands 7.84% 82.45% 13.74% Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kontoor Brands and Bosideng International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86 Bosideng International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus target price of $57.57, indicating a potential upside of 23.44%. Given Kontoor Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kontoor Brands is more favorable than Bosideng International.

Kontoor Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bosideng International pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Kontoor Brands pays out 53.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bosideng International pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kontoor Brands has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bosideng International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Bosideng International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands $2.63 billion 0.99 $245.49 million $3.61 12.92 Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A $3.90 5.59

Kontoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Bosideng International. Bosideng International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kontoor Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kontoor Brands beats Bosideng International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc., a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Kontoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Bosideng International

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels. It engages in the business of sourcing and distributing of branded down and brand authorization, OEM products, and ladieswear apparels; and non-seasonal apparels, including school uniform and children's wear. The company provides down apparel products under the Bosideng, Snow Flying, Bengen, etc. brands; ladies wear products under the JESSIE, BUOU BUOU, KOREANO, and KLOVA brands; and school uniforms under the Sameite brand. It also offers network consulting and e-business of down and non-down apparel; logistics and storage services; and brand design and development services, as well as operates as an advertisement agency. The company distributes its products through ladies retail, self-operated retail, and retail outlets operated by third party distributors. Bosideng International Holdings Limited was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

