Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,519 Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 67.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 115.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $840,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.