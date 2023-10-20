Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,594,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,066,000 after buying an additional 2,934,188 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,689,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,469,632 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,507,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,114,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,172 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TEF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Telefónica Stock Performance

TEF opened at $4.01 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.