Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $127,000 Stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,907 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

