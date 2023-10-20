Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $209,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $31.50 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

