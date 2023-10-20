Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 1,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 238,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,835,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $138.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $142.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

