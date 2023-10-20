Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of NCZ opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $3.45.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
