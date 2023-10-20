Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NCZ opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $3.45.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.64%.

(Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.