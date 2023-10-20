Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,000 Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Suburban Propane Partners

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,593.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPH. Mizuho decreased their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPH

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.60. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.