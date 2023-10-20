Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,478,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 273,477 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 3.51% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $64,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 53,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.9% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,344,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,126,000 after purchasing an additional 325,570 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 62.4% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $18.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,639.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,673 shares of company stock valued at $919,075. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

