Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) vs. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Head-To-Head Survey

Lakeland Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 22.43% 9.66% 1.00% Central Valley Community Bancorp 27.32% 15.52% 1.11%

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lakeland Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 81.66%. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.04%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $395.64 million 1.88 $107.37 million $1.59 7.20 Central Valley Community Bancorp $88.04 million 2.22 $26.65 million $2.33 7.09

Lakeland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Central Valley Community Bancorp beats Lakeland Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company is also involved in lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, Small Business Administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements. In addition, the company provides consumer banking services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, online banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. Further, it offers investment advisory services for individuals and businesses; and securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities, as well as commercial title insurance services and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts. It also provides products, such as commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, inquiry, account status, bill paying, account transfers, and cash management and other customary banking services. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

