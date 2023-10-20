LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of LCI Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.33.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 67.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,001,000 after buying an additional 254,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LCI Industries by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after buying an additional 230,682 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 131.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 379,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,666,000 after purchasing an additional 215,088 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,198,000 after purchasing an additional 206,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

