Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.20

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and traded as high as $7.45. Leonardo shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 901 shares trading hands.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Leonardo Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

