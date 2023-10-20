LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.8% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,242,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,682,000 after acquiring an additional 155,893 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 20,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 98,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $137.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.16 and a 200 day moving average of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

