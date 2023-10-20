Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Up 2.9% After Earnings Beat

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.09. 696,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,107,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $275,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,171,817.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $275,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,246,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,171,817.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,762 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 6.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Further Reading

