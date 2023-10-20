Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $109.44

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $109.44 and last traded at $109.44, with a volume of 3793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.29.

Several brokerages have commented on LNN. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.63. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $54,606.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,885 shares in the company, valued at $778,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,584,000 after acquiring an additional 72,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,179,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 193,938.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,573,000 after buying an additional 833,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after buying an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,245,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

