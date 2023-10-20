Lynda Shillaw Purchases 150 Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Lynda Shillaw bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($183.22).

Lynda Shillaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Lynda Shillaw purchased 132 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($183.80).

Harworth Group Price Performance

Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.20) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.58. The company has a market capitalization of £317.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -667.35 and a beta of 0.68. Harworth Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 97.84 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 128.50 ($1.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Harworth Group Cuts Dividend

Harworth Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

