M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 74.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 84.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 23,753 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $217,000. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 367.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $283,840.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,332.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $283,840.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,332.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $990,759.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,980,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,919 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MDC opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 9.07.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

