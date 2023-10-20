Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Position Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAIN opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 8.47%. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 63.66%.

MAIN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, August 7th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

