Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Acquires 475 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.9% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $137.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

