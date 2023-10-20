Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

MARPS opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 83.33% and a return on equity of 133.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

About Marine Petroleum Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Free Report ) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

