Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Simon Bourne Purchases 1,444 Shares

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne acquired 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £3,075.72 ($3,756.83).

Marshalls Stock Performance

MSLH opened at GBX 208 ($2.54) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 253.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 271.99. Marshalls plc has a 1 year low of GBX 196.62 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 368.40 ($4.50). The company has a market capitalization of £526.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,313.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Marshalls Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

