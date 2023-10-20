Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAXN. Raymond James cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Capital cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.15. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.32% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $348.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 249,530 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

