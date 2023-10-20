MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital downgraded MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Craig Hallum cut MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.70.

MaxLinear stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.77. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $183.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.03 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 712.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 189.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

