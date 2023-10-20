Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$1.80 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Shares of MDP opened at C$7.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$2.80 and a 12 month high of C$9.75.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

