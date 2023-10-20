Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
