Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

Mexco Energy last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

