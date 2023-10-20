Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $425.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $378.11.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $331.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.63. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 868,980 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $295,161,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

