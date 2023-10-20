Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $77.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.91, but opened at $27.73. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 47,330 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $90,729.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $90,729.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $454,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 162,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,323,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,441,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,674,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,315,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.11). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 152.27% and a negative return on equity of 103.59%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

