Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,579,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $145.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.65 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The stock has a market cap of $422.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.94 and a 200 day moving average of $143.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.