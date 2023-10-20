Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Bank of America

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.47.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

