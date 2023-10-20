Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.29.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.7 %

MS opened at $72.88 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.41. The company has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,750 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,465,000 after purchasing an additional 913,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,559 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

