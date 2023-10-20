Morgan Stanley Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $135.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Wolfe Research cut Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.10.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $115.90 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $111.44 and a one year high of $339.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average of $157.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,061,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after buying an additional 2,246,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Enphase Energy by 21.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,316,000 after buying an additional 195,690 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

