Morgan Stanley Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $176.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.36.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.97. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $113.43 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

