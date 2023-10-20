Mosaic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $421.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $118.87 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.33.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

