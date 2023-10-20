M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wedbush

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.71.

NYSE:MTB opened at $119.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.41. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $172.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

