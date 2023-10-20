MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 599 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.5% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,850 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,084,883,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE XOM opened at $113.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

