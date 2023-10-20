Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.09.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $51.29 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

