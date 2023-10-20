Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $49.93, but opened at $51.29. Nasdaq shares last traded at $52.66, with a volume of 556,787 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after buying an additional 3,276,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,419,000 after buying an additional 321,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after buying an additional 126,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,881,000 after buying an additional 184,645 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,910,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.14.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

