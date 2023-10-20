Nasdaq’s (NDAQ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $65.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.91. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,881,000 after purchasing an additional 184,645 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,910,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

