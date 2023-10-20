National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of C$843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$856.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AQN opened at C$7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$7.06 and a 1 year high of C$15.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.49. The firm has a market cap of C$4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.32%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

See Also

