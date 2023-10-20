National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 1,800 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $25.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $28.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

